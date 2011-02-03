Due to high order volume and COVID-19, some items may have longer than normal delivery times. Learn More
Careers at AFW

Since 1975 our motto has been Under Promise and Over Deliver and this is exactly what we do on a daily basis. At AFW we strive to provide a great work environment for our employees and give them the knowledge and tools needed to provide our customers with an even greater buying experience. At American Furniture Warehouse We Do It Right the First Time.

Explore Amazing Opportunities with Us

Now Hiring OTR Drivers in Texas! Now Hiring OTR Drivers in Texas!

Full time commission and hourly positions available in Colorado, Texas and Arizona. For more information please contact [email protected]

Equal Employment Opportunity

American Furniture Warehouse provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.

